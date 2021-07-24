RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: BSER 12th result today

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: RBSE Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will declare Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 on July 24, 2021. BSER 12th Result will be announced at 4 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also on rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE Class 12 result will be announced at the press conference. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare the Class 12 result in the state at 4 pm. Dr. D.P. Jaroli will also be present at the press conference where the result will be declared. The result for all streams will be announced at the same time today.

This year around 9.5 lakh students have registered themselves for the examination this year. The Class 12 results were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on which the results of Class 12 have been prepared.