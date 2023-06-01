Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBSE Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 declared

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2023 01:35 PM IST

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check details below.

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Directorate of Education Rajasthan on Thursday announced results of Class 5 board exam. Students/parents can soon check their marks on the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Rajasthan board Class 5th results can be checked using roll numbers. RBSE Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 live updates

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla announced Class 5 result 2023 at a press conference. Around 14 lakh students took the exam this year. No merit list of Class 5 result was released.

Apart from the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check results here

How to check Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023

Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Now, open the Class 5th result link.

Enter your roll number and login.

Check and download your result.

