RBSE 5th Result 2023: Directorate of Education Rajasthan on Thursday announced results of Class 5 board exam. Students/parents can soon check their marks on the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Rajasthan board Class 5th results can be checked using roll numbers. RBSE Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 live updates

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 declared(Reuters File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla announced Class 5 result 2023 at a press conference. Around 14 lakh students took the exam this year. No merit list of Class 5 result was released.

Apart from the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

How to check Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023

Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Now, open the Class 5th result link.

Enter your roll number and login.

Check and download your result.