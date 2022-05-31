RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 for Science & Commerce on June 1 at 2pm

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream on June 1, 2022. The RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce stream result will be declared by the Board at 2 pm. RBSE 12th Science, Commerce result live updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who have appeared for the 12th Science and Commerce exams can check the result through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for Class 12 can also be checked on Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in. The result will be announced by Board Administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri.

This year around 2,32,005 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 science stream exams and 27,339 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 commerce stream. The examination was conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022 in the state at various exam centres by following the COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central government.

In 2021, the Rajasthan Class 12 result was cancelled due to COVID19. The Class 12 science and Class 12 commerce result was declared on July 24, 2021. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RBSE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}