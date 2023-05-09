TS SSC Results 2023 Date and Time: Telangana 10th Result releasing on May 10

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced Telangana SSC Results 2023 Date and Time. The TS SSC result will be declared on May 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for SSC examination can check Telangana Class 10th Result through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and also on bseresults.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

Telangana SSC Results 2023 Date: TS Class 10th result releasing on May 10

Every year around 5 lakh candidates appear for Telangana Class 10 board examination. This year the SSC board exam was conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023. Candidates who want to check the result can do it through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Telangana SSC Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.

Click on result link and a new page will open.

Press Telangana SSC results 2023 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, the TS SSC results was announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage is 90%. A total of 509307 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 5,04,398 candidates appeared for it. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.45% and pass percentage of boys was 87.61%.

