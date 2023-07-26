TN 10th SSLC Supplementary result out on dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary results have been announced. The Directorate of Government Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced TN SSLC or Class 10th Supplementary examination results on its official website. Candidates can visit dge.tn.gov.in or use the link given below to download their scorecards. TN SSLC Supplementary result 2023 live updates.

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary result announced on dge.tn.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023

To check SSLC Supply results, candidates have to login with their roll number and date of birth.

How to check TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023

Go to dge.tn.gov.in.

Go to “results”.

Now, open the link to check SSLC Supply results.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and login.

Check your result.

The SSLC Supplementary exam was held in June-July as another opportunity for students to pass Class 10 who could not do it in the regular exam.

Results of the regular exam were announced in May in which 8,35,614 out of the total 9,14,320 students passed.

TN DGE has already declared HS or Plus Two Supplementary exam results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}