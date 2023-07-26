Home / Education / Board Exams / TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Live: 10th results today on dge.tn.gov.in
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Live: 10th results today on dge.tn.gov.in

Jul 26, 2023 09:30 AM IST
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates will be able to check their scores on dge.tn.gov.in using roll number and date of birth.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC Supplementary results will be declared today, July 26. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce these results in the afternoon through its official website, dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their scores after logging in with roll number of the Supply examination and date of birth. They are also advised to check tnresults.nic.in for the result link.

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023 Live Updates
TN DGE conducted the SSLC Supply examination in June-July, 2023.

Results of the main exam was released in May in which the pass percentage stood at 91.39 per cent. A total of 

TN DGE had announced SSLC Main exam results in May. This year, a total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the and of them, 8,35,614 passed. Follow this live blog for the result link of TN SSLC Supplementary examination. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 26, 2023 09:30 AM IST

    TN 10th Supplementary result 2023: Official website to download marks sheets

    The official website in which TN SSLC Supplementary results will be diplayed is dge.tn.gov.in. Students are also advised to check tnresults.nic.in for the result link. 

  • Jul 26, 2023 09:07 AM IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary result 2023: Login credentials required to check marks

    1. SSLC Supply roll number.
    2. Date of birth.
  • Jul 26, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023 time

    As per the DGE notice, TN SSLC Supply results will be out in the afternoon. The exact time has not been announced. 

  • Jul 26, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary result 2023 today

    Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results will be announced today, July 26. 

