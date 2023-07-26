TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Live: 10th results today on dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 10 or SSLC Supplementary results will be declared today, July 26. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce these results in the afternoon through its official website, dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their scores after logging in with roll number of the Supply examination and date of birth. They are also advised to check tnresults.nic.in for the result link. TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023 Live Updates(HT file/For representation)

TN DGE conducted the SSLC Supply examination in June-July, 2023.

Results of the main exam was released in May in which the pass percentage stood at 91.39 per cent. A total of

TN DGE had announced SSLC Main exam results in May. This year, a total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the and of them, 8,35,614 passed. Follow this live blog for the result link of TN SSLC Supplementary examination.