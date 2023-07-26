Home / Education / Board Exams / TN SSLC 10th Supplementary results 2023 today, know where and how to check

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary results 2023 today, know where and how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 26, 2023 08:20 AM IST

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 to be declared today. Candidates can check their scorecards on dge.tn.gov.in using roll number and date of birth.

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare Class 10 or SSLC Supplementary Examination 2023 today, July 26. Candidates will get their scorecards online in the afternoon through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. These results may also be available on tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary results 2023 today on dge.tn.gov.in(HT file)
TN SSLC 10th Supplementary results 2023 today on dge.tn.gov.in(HT file)

Candidates will get TN SSLC Supplementary result 2023 by using Supplementary exam roll number and date of birth. On July 24, the board announced results of HSE or Plus Two Supplementary examination.

TN SSLC Supply examination was held in June-July, 2023.

Steps to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023

Go to the official website of DGE: dge.tn.gov.in.

Now, go to the results section.

Open the SSLC Supplementary results link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Login, check and download your Supply result.

TN DGE had announced SSLC Main exam results in May. This year, a total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the main exam and of them, 8,35,614 passed, with the overall pass percentage standing at 91.39 per cent.

For further information, visit the TN DGE website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out