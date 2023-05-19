TN Class 10 Result 2023: 91.39 % students pass Tamil Nadu SSLC exam

Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu has announced TN Class 10 Result 2023 on May 19, 2023. The result link for Class 10 is available on the official site of TNDGE at dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in. TN SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

TN Class 10 Result 2023: (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year around 9 lakh candidates appeared for the TN SSLC board examination. The overall pass percentage is 91.39%.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023 at various exam centres. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

TN Class 10 Result 2023: How to check

· Visit the official site of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.

· Click on TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON