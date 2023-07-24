TN HSE 12th Supplementary results today on dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare Supplementary exam results for Higher Secondary second year (HSE) or Class 12 today, July 24. Candidates will be able to check it in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in.

The exact time when TN +2 supplementary results will be announced is not known.

When announced, students can check Tamil Nadu 12th Supply results by following these steps:

How to check TN HSE Supplementary result 2023

Go to the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in. Now, go to HSE 2nd year supplementary results. On the login window, provide the required information. Submit and download the result. Take a printout of the page for future uses.

DGE said that candidates are allowed to apply for photocopy of answer sheets and for this, they will have to pay a fee of ₹275 per paper.

The fee of re-totalling of marks for Biology is ₹305 and for other subjects, the fee is ₹205.