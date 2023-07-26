TN SSLC 10th Supplementary results 2023 today, know where and how to check

TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare Class 10 or SSLC Supplementary Examination 2023 today, July 26. Candidates will get their scorecards online in the afternoon through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. These results may also be available on tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary results 2023 today on dge.tn.gov.in(HT file)

Candidates will get TN SSLC Supplementary result 2023 by using Supplementary exam roll number and date of birth. On July 24, the board announced results of HSE or Plus Two Supplementary examination.

TN SSLC Supply examination was held in June-July, 2023.

Steps to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023

Go to the official website of DGE: dge.tn.gov.in.

Now, go to the results section.

Open the SSLC Supplementary results link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Login, check and download your Supply result.

TN DGE had announced SSLC Main exam results in May. This year, a total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the main exam and of them, 8,35,614 passed, with the overall pass percentage standing at 91.39 per cent.

For further information, visit the TN DGE website.