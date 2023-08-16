TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Retotal results releasing on August 18 at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, Tamil Nadu will release retotal results for TN SSLC supplementary examination on August 18, 2023. Candidates who have applied for re-selection of the June-July examination can check the results through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Retotal results releasing on August 18

As per the official notice, the list of candidates whose marks have been changed among those who have applied for re-selection of the June-July 2023 Class 10th supplementary examination results will be published on the website www.dge.tn.gov.in on August 18 in the afternoon. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on 'SSLC JUNE/JULY 2023 RETOTAL RESULTS' link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The provisional mark certificates will be displayed on the screen.

Check the revised marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Supplementary exam results was announced on July 26, 2023. The SSLC Supplementary exam was held in June-July, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGETN.

Official Notice Here

