Home / Education / Board Exams / Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: TBSE Class 10, 12 results out, direct link here

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: TBSE Class 10, 12 results out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2023 12:18 PM IST

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check TBSE Class 10, 12 results through the direct link given below.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on June 5, 2023. The TBSE Class 10, 12 results were announced at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: TBSE Class 10, 12 results out, link here(Hindustan Times)

The results were announced by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education president at the press conference conducted by the Board. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Tripura Results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
  • Click on the TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams was conducted from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19 in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TBSE.

Topics
tbse tripura board of secondary education board exam result
