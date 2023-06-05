Home / Education / Board Exams / TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results releasing at 12 pm
Live

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results releasing at 12 pm

board exams
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 10:07 AM IST

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results releasing today, June 5, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results, direct link at tbresults.tripura.gov.in
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results, direct link at tbresults.tripura.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Tripura Board of Secondary Education will declare TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 on June 5, 2023. The Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. 

The results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim would also be announced on the same date.

Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams were held from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19 in the state. Around 38,116 Class 10 students and 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for board exams in Tripura. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 05, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Exam dates 

    Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams were held from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19 in the state.

  • Jun 05, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of Tripura Results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

    Click on TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the results and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jun 05, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    TBSE Madhyamik, HS Results 2023: Who will announce the results?

    Tripura Board of Secondary Education president will declare results of Class 10, 12, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim today at 12 pm via a press conference at the TBSE office. 

  • Jun 05, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    Tripura Board Results 2023: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

  • Jun 05, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: June 5, 2023 

    Time: 12 noon 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tbse tripura board of secondary education board exam result + 1 more

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results at 12 pm

board exams
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 10:07 AM IST

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results releasing today, June 5, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results, direct link at tbresults.tripura.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results releasing today

board exams
Published on Jun 05, 2023 09:46 AM IST

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date has been announced. Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results will be declared today, June 5, 2023.

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results releasing today (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

TBSE Result 2023: Tripura Class 10, 12 board results ‘very soon’, website shows

board exams
Published on Jun 04, 2023 04:30 PM IST

TBSE Result 2023: These results “will be declared very soon”, a message on the result portal, tbresults.tripura.gov.in reads.

TBSE Result 2023: Update on Tripura Class 10, 12 board results (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: JAC Class 8th results out, direct link here

board exams
Published on Jun 03, 2023 06:51 PM IST

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023 has been declared. JAC Class 8 results can be checked on jacresults.com.

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: JAC Class 8 results out, direct link here (PTI File)
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 out, direct link here

board exams
Published on Jun 03, 2023 01:50 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 has been announced. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 out, direct link here (HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10 results out, 29.14% pass

board exams
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 03:54 PM IST

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Bihar Board Matric compartmental results declared. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10 results out, link here
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023: Bihar Board Matric Compartmental results out

board exams
Updated on Jun 03, 2023 01:51 PM IST

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 has been announced. Bihar Board Matric Compartmental results is available on official website.

BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023: Bihar Board Matric Compartmental result today (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Board 10th results

board exams
Published on Jun 02, 2023 01:28 PM IST

RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps to check Rajasthan Board 10th results.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Board 10th results
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: 90.49 % students pass BSER Class 10 exam

board exams
Updated on Jun 02, 2023 01:49 PM IST

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Overall 90.49% of students pass the exam.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023(PTI File)
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results out, direct link here

board exams
Updated on Jun 02, 2023 01:18 PM IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Rajasthan Board Class 10 results can be checked through the direct link given below.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results out, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE class 10th results out, direct link here

board exams
Published on Jun 02, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 has been declared. MSBSHSE class 10th results can be checked through the direct link given below.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE class 10th results out, direct link here(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2023: 93.83% students pass Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam

board exams
Published on Jun 02, 2023 11:59 AM IST

MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2023 has been announced. 93.83% students have passed Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam

MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2023
ByHT Education Desk

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check Class 10 results

board exams
Published on Jun 02, 2023 11:57 AM IST

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check Class 10 results at mahresult.nic.in.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check Class 10 results (HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2023: Websites to check MSBSHSE SSC results

board exams
Published on Jun 02, 2023 11:55 AM IST

Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the list of websites where they can check MSBSHSE SSC results.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2023: Websites to check MSBSHSE SSC results
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: How to check RBSE Class 10 scores on HT Portal

board exams
Updated on Jun 02, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 will be announced at 1 pm on June 2. Candidates can check RBSE Class 10 scores on HT Portal.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: How to check RBSE Class 10 scores on HT Portal(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out