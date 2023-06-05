TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results releasing at 12 pm
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS results releasing today, June 5, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Tripura Board of Secondary Education will declare TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 on June 5, 2023. The Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
The results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim would also be announced on the same date.
Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams were held from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19 in the state. Around 38,116 Class 10 students and 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for board exams in Tripura. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 05, 2023 10:25 AM IST
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Exam dates
Tripura Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams were held from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12 or Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19 in the state.
Jun 05, 2023 10:20 AM IST
Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of Tripura Results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Click on TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Jun 05, 2023 10:15 AM IST
TBSE Madhyamik, HS Results 2023: Who will announce the results?
Tripura Board of Secondary Education president will declare results of Class 10, 12, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim today at 12 pm via a press conference at the TBSE office.
Jun 05, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Tripura Board Results 2023: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Jun 05, 2023 10:06 AM IST
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Date and Time
Date: June 5, 2023
Time: 12 noon