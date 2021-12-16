Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check result

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021 has been declared. 
Published on Dec 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has declared TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021 on December 16, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for first year examination can check their result on the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The result can also be checked on examresults.ts.nic.in and results.cgg.gov.in. 

The result has been declared for both general and vocational courses. A total of 4,59,242 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 2,24,012 candidates have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 49 percent. 

Direct link for General First Year 

Direct link for Vocational First Year 

Direct link for General Bridge Course 

Direct link for Vocational Bridge Course 

A total of 1,15,538 candidates have secured A grade, 66,351 candidates have secured B grade, 27,752 candidates have secured C grade and 14, 371 candidates have secured D grade. The overall pass percentage of girls is 56 percent and overall pass percentage of boys is 42 percent. Latest Update: TS Inter First Year Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

The Students can download the Memorandum of Marks with Photo and Signature on December 17, 2021 from 5 pm onwards. In case of any complaint or discrepancies found in the results, should be referred to the Board through concerned college principals.

