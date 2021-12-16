Home / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter First Year Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check
TS Inter First Year Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

TS Inter First Year Result 2021 declared. The overall pass percentage is 49 percent. Candidates can check the result on tsbie.cgg.gov.in soon. 
TS Inter First Year Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check(PTI/File)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has declared TS Inter First Year Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in after it is uploaded on it. The result link will be available soon. 

A total of 4,59,242 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 2,24,012 candidates have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 49 percent out of which the pass percentage of girls is 56 percent and pass percentage of boys is 42 percent. 

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

TS Inter First Year Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS Inter First Year Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in the state. 

