TS Inter First Year Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has declared TS Inter First Year Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in after it is uploaded on it. The result link will be available soon.

A total of 4,59,242 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 2,24,012 candidates have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 49 percent out of which the pass percentage of girls is 56 percent and pass percentage of boys is 42 percent.

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TS Inter First Year Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter First Year Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in the state.