TS Inter 1st year Result 2025 declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, here's how to check

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has declared TS Inter 1st year Result 2025 on April 22, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the first year board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter results 2025 live updates TS Inter 1st year Result 2025 declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in(Santosh Kumar/For representation)

The TSBIE Inter 1st year results can also be checked on HT Portal. The students who have registered themselves on HT portal will get result update.

TS Inter results 2025 on HT Portal

All those candidates who have appeared for the first year examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS Inter 1st year Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS Inter Results 2025: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results declared

This year, the first year examination was held from March 5 to March 24, 2025 and second year exams was held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The papers were conducted in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The 1st and 2nd year examinations started with second language paper I and paper II and concluded with modern language paper I and paper II, respectively. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.