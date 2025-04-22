The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year 2025 results today, April 22. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the results at 12:00 PM at Vidya Bhavan, 1st floor, TSBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad. TS Inter Results 2025 LIVE Updates TS Inter Results 2025: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results declared (HT file)

Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Transport and Backward Classes Welfare, was also present there. Candidates who have appeared for the 1st and 2nd year examinations can check the TS Inter result and online marks memos by entering their login credentials on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, they can check them on the HT Portal.

TS Inter Results 2025: How to check on official website

Go to the board’s official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Open the IPE March 2025 result for 1st or 2nd year. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result online.

TS Inter Result 2025: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results on HT Portal

TS Inter Results 2025: How to check on HT Portal

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/telangana-board-ts-result Open the 1st year, 1st year vocational, 2nd year or 2nd year vocational result link, as required Enter your login details Submit and check your result.

TSBIE 1st year theory exams were conducted from March 5 to 24, and the second-year theory exams were conducted from March 6 to 25.

Students must score at least 35 per cent to pass the intermediate examination. Those who fail will get another chance to improve their scores through the supplementary examinations conducted after the results.

For grievances related to the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results, students can contact the IVR portal at 9240205555 and heldeskie@telangana.gov.in.