The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will release TS Inter Result 2025 on April 22, 2025. The TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results can be checked on HT Portal soon after it is announced. Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 Live Updates TS Inter Result 2025: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results on HT Portal

The results of the examinations for Class 11 and Class 12 can also be checked on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The result will be announced at Vidhya Bhavan, 1st floor, TGBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad. The TSBIE Inter results will be announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Minister for Transport & Backward Classes Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar will also be present at the event.

TSBIE Result 2025: Telangana 1st, 2nd year results releasing today at tsgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the TS Inter results. The pass percentage, district toppers, and the number of candidates who appeared will be announced along with the results.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can register online on the HT Portal to get a result update. They can also check their results directly on the HT Portal by following the steps given below.

TS Inter Result 2025: How to check on HT Portal

1. Visit the official website of HT Portal.

2. Click on education page and a new page will open.

3. Click on board exam page and then go to Telangana Board.

4. Now click on 1st year result or 2nd year result link available on the page.

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

6. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.