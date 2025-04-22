TSBIE Result 2025: Telangana 1st, 2nd year results releasing today at tsgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will release TSBIE Result 2025 today, April 22, 2025. The Telangana 1st, 2nd year results will be announced today at 12 noon. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 Live Updates TSBIE Result 2025: Telangana 1st, 2nd year results today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TS Inter results for 1st and 2nd year will be available to candidates on HT Portal as well. To check the results on HT Portal, the appeared students will have to register through HT Education page.

The Telangana Class 11 and Telangana Class 12 results will be announced at Vidhya bhavan, 1st floor, TGBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad. The TSBIE Inter results will be announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Minister for Transport & Backward Classes Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar will also be present at the event.

This year, the first year examination was held from March 5 to March 24, 2025 and second year exams was held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The papers were conducted in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The 1st and 2nd year examinations started with second language paper I and paper II and concluded with modern language paper I and paper II, respectively.

To check the 1st and 2nd year results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS Inter Result 2025 link available on the home page for 1st and 2nd year.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For grievances, students may contact the IVR portal at 9240205555 and heldeskie@telangana.gov.in.