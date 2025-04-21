TS Inter Result 2025: TGBIE IPE results for 1st, 2nd year releasing tomorrow at 12 noon

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has announced TS Inter Result 2025. The TGBIE IPE results for 1st and 2nd year will be announced on April 22 at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Result 2025: TGBIE IPE results for 1st, 2nd year releasing tomorrow

TSBIE Inter result will be hosted on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. Students of IPE 1st and 2nd year exams can register using the link given below.

The result will be announced at Vidhya bhavan, 1st floor, TGBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad. The TSBIE Inter results will be announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Minister for Transport & Backward Classes Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar will also be present at the event.

TS Inter Result 2025: How to check

To check the 1st and 2nd year results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS Inter Result 2025 link available on the home page for 1st and 2nd year.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For grievances, students may contact the IVR portal at 9240205555 and heldeskie@telangana.gov.in.

This year, the first year examination was held from March 5 to March 24, 2025 and second year exams was held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The papers were conducted in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm. The 1st and 2nd year examinations started with second language paper I and paper II and concluded with modern language paper I and paper II, respectively.