Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 news: When did KSEAB announce 10th result in last 2 years?

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the SSLC or Class 10th board exam results soon. When released, candidates who appeared in the examinations will be able to check and download their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 news: Check when KSEAB had announced the Class 10th result in last 2 years. (HT file)

Notably, the KSEAB has so far not confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the Karnataka SSLC results 2025. However, it is likely that the results by April end or by May, according to past trends.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Past trends of results

In 2024, the Karnataka SSLSC results were declared on May 9. A total of 859967 students had appeared in the first SSLC or Class 10 exam 2024, of whom 73.40 per cent have passed. It was the lowest pass percentage recorded in the Karnataka SSLC examination since 2021.

Girl candidates had outperformed their male counterparts with a significant margin of 15.21 percentage points. As per the board, 423829 girl candidates had written the exam and 343788 (81.11%) cleared it, while only 287416 (65.90 per cent) out of 436138 boys had passed the examination.

In 2023, the Karnataka SSC results were announced on May 8. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.89 per cent. A total of 835102 candidates had appeared for the examination of which 700619 had passed the examination.

This year, Karnataka SSLC exam 1 started on March 21 and concluded on April 4, 2025. The papers were held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination started with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.

It may be mentioned here that there will be two more SSLC exams this year (exam 2 and exam 3), giving students two more chances to improve their marks/pass class 10.

Moreover, along with the result, the board will announce names of toppers and share the number of students who appeared and passed the examination, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise result, names along with other details.

Meanwhile, the result of the 2nd PUC exam 1 was announced on April 8.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: How to download the results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results when out:

1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result link.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.