Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2025: List of official websites to check when results are out

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, will be releasing the results of the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) in due course. When released, candidates will be able to check and download their results on the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2025: Here are list of official websites to check when results are out. (HT file image)

Alternatively, the results will also likely be made available mahresult.nic.in.

Also read: Haryana governor urges students to be innovative, promote new ideas

This year, the Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC examinations from February 11, 2025 to March 11, 2025, SSC examinations February 21 to March 17, 2025.

When are results expected: Past trends

While no official confirmation has been made by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education on the results date so far, it is expected that the scores will likely be declared by May if the past trends are anything to go by.

For instance in 2024, the Maharashtra SSC results were declared on May 27. The Class 10 results were declared through a press conference. The overall pass percentage was 95.81 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 97.21 per cent and boys was 94.56 per cent.

Also read: AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC registration begins at apdsc.apcfss.in, link to apply

The Maharashtra HSC results were declared on May 21 in 2024. The overall pass percentage is 93.37 per cent. A total of 1433331 students registered for the examination and 1423923 students appeared. A total of 1329684 students had passed.

However, in 2023, the SSC results were declared on June 2. The overall pass percentage was 93.83 per cent. Whereas the Maharashtra HSC results were declared on May 25, and the overall pass percentage was 91.25 per cent.

Also read: AIIMS NORCET 8 result for stage 1 out, link to check roll number-wise results at aiimsexams.ac.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2025: How to check scores when out

Candidates can download their results when released by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Click on the SSC or HSC Result 2025 like as required available on the home page. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MSBSHSE.