AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC registration begins at apdsc.apcfss.in, link to apply

AP DSC 2025: The Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh has started the AP DSC 2025 registration. Candidates can apply for the mega DSC recruitment at apdsc.apcfss.in. The direct link is given below. AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC registration begins at apdsc.apcfss.in(Official website, screenshot)

The application process, which started at 10 am today, will end on May 15.

Although the links for the AP DSC notification (school education and residential education) and vacancies are available, the documents are not accessible after clicking on the links.

This year, the AP DSC recruitment will fill 16,347 teacher vacancies in the state.

The computer-based recruitment examination is scheduled between June 6 and July 6.

On the notification and information bulletin, candidates will get the detailed information regarding the syllabus, eligibility, exam pattern, application fee, application process and other details.

All candidates should check these documents and ensure that they are eligible to apply.

Before applying, they should keep the documents (in specified size and format) ready.

AP DSC 2025: How to apply for mega DSC 2025

Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in

Open the register now page.

Read the user manual.

Click on all the boxes and proceed

Fill the details and click on the generate OTP button.

Login with the OTP and fill the form

Upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and save a copy for later use.

AP DSC 2025: Important instructions for candidates

Applicants should to read the notification/instructions carefully before proceeding with the application. The submission of theapplication does not guarantee selection. Ensure that all details provided are accurate and match official records. Any false or misleading information is liable to disqualification at any stage of the recruitment process. Applicants must regularly check the official website for updates.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.