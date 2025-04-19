Incredible story of Archisman: From surviving road accident 3 days before session 1 to becoming JEE topper in session 2

On January 26 this year a family of three had met with a serious road accident near Ankurhati in Howrah. All three managed to escape unhurt. Among them was 18-year-old Archisman Nandy. He was heading to Kolkata with his parents to appear for the JEE Main Session 1 exam. JEE Main session 2 result live updates Archisman in the middle with his parents

Just three days later on January 29, Nandy appeared for the exam and scored 99.98757 percentile. The trauma of the accident failed to deter him from achieving his target.

This time he has emerged as one of the state toppers who scored a remarkable 100 percentile in the session 2 exam of the JEE.

“I have always loved Mathematics and Physics. I want to purse computer science engineering from an IIT. After completing BTech I want to go for research. That will depend on the JEE main score. As of now I am preparing for the mains,” Nandy told HT over phone from Kharagpur.

“I was expecting around 290 to 300 marks. I am happy with the result.

Since morning the mobile phone of Anindita Nandy, mother of Archisman, hasn’t stopped ringing. It is being flooded with calls and messages from friends, neighbours and relatives.

“His father is now in Bhubaneshwar for work. He first got the information from NTA on his mail and shared with us. Congratulatory phone calls and messages are pouring in every moment. We are not celebrating now. There is no scope for diversion and laxity. The mains are coming in May,” said Anindita, a technical assistant in the chemistry department at Vidyasagar University in East Midnapore.

Apart from his studies, Archisman is a sports lover who loves to play football, cricket and badminton. He also loves to read and write poetry, his favourite poet being Rabindranath Tagore.

“I love to play and every day I play for one to one-and-half hour in the afternoon with the local children. You will always find me out in the field whenever any sports or games event are taking place in the local field. I also love to play the table in my pastime,” he said.

“There wasn’t any fixed daily routine that I would follow. I used to study whenever I feel like. The target was constant though,” he added.

Nandy said that he took the support of some online courses in which he used to appear for a series of tests. “I thoroughly followed the NCERT syllabus and solved questions of previous years,” he added.

“Studying in IIT Mumbai is a dream for every IIT aspirant. But as my grandfather is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, I want to study in IIT Kharagpur. He motivated me a lot. I want to become a scientist,” he said.