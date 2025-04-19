JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2025: Rajasthan has highest number of NTA 100 scorers, here are other states that follow

JEE Main Result Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Results 2025 for Session 2 Paper 1 (B.E/ B. Tech). Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Results 2025 live updates JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2025: Rajasthan has as many as 7 candidates who scored NTA 100. Check list of other states here. (Representative image/HT file)

Notably, along with the results, the NTA has also shared other important details such as list of NTA 100 scorers, toppers, and more.

A total of 24 candidates have secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 session 2. Of these, most candidates are from Rajasthan.

In other words, Rajasthan leads with seven toppers, followed by Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh (three each), West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi (two each), and one each from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Here is a list of NTA 100 scorers and their respective states:

JEE Mains Results 2025: List of NTA 100 scorers.

A total of 10,61,840 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 examination, out of which 9,92,350 candidates appeared for the examination.

Worth mentioning here, the JEE Main Exam for session 2 was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025, at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India.

JEE Mains Results 2025: How to check marks

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 link. Enter your login credentials and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

