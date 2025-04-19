Menu Explore
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 released, here’s how to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 19, 2025 01:01 AM IST

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 has been released. Here is how candidates can check their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Mains session 2 results 2025 . Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can now check and download their results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Results live updates

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 out: Check the steps to download the results here. (Representative image)
JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 out: Check the steps to download the results here. (Representative image)

Candidates will have to enter details like their Application Number and Password to check their results.

Alternatively, candidates can also follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 link.
  3. On the new page, enter your login credentials and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Check JEE Mains Results 2025 for session 2 here

It may be mentioned here that the JEE Main Exam for session 2 was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025, at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India.

Also read: JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 results declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download scores here

The JEE mains Paper I was held in two shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and in single shift on April 8- from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Whereas the JEE Mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key released, 2 questions dropped, what happens next?

The NTA had released the provisional answer key for JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 1 on April 11, 2025, and allowed candidates to raise objections till April 13, 2025.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
