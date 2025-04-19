JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 released, here’s how to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Mains session 2 results 2025 . Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can now check and download their results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Results live updates JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 out: Check the steps to download the results here. (Representative image)

Candidates will have to enter details like their Application Number and Password to check their results.

Alternatively, candidates can also follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 link. On the new page, enter your login credentials and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the JEE Main Exam for session 2 was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025, at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India.

The JEE mains Paper I was held in two shifts on April 2, 3, 4 and 7- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and in single shift on April 8- from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Whereas the JEE Mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The NTA had released the provisional answer key for JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 1 on April 11, 2025, and allowed candidates to raise objections till April 13, 2025.

