Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 results declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download scores here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 19, 2025 12:47 AM IST

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 results have been declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The direct link to download scores is given here. 

The National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the JEE Mains session 2 results 2025. Candidates who took the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can now download their results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Session 2 Results live updates

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 results are out at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.
JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 results are out at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

To check the results, candidates will have to enter details like their Application Number and Password in the login module.

Direct link to check JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 results

Earlier on Thursday, the Agency released the JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 for Session 2. The agency has dropped two questions from the final answer key. As per the NTA policy, all candidates will get full marks for the questions that are dropped.

The JEE Main Exam for session 2 was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The entrance exam was held at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India.

On April 2, 3, 4 and 7, the JEE mains Paper 1 was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 8, the Paper 1 was held in a single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The JEE Mains Paper 2A and 2B was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm on April 9, 2025.

Following this, the NTA had released the provisional answer key for JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 1 on April 11, 2025, and candidates could raise objections till April 13, 2025.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Results: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025 link available on the home page.
  3. Enter your login credentials (Application Number and Password) and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
