Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC notification today at apdsc.apcfss.in, check exam dates, vacancy details

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2025 08:11 AM IST

The AP DSC notification will be released at apdsc.apcfss.in, and application forms will be available on the same website.

AP DSC 2025: The Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh will release the AP DSC (mega DSC) recruitment notification and start the registration process today, April 20.

AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC notification today at apdsc.apcfss.in(Official website, screenshot)
AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC notification today at apdsc.apcfss.in(Official website, screenshot)

The AP DSC notification will be released at apdsc.apcfss.in, and application forms will be available on the same website.

This year, the AP DSC recruitment process will be to fill 16,347 teacher vacancies in the state.

Also read: AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: IPASE May exam dates released, check here

The notification will be released at 10 am.

The application process will close on Mat 15 and the computer-based examination will be held between June 6 and July 6.

“Mega DSC-2025 notification will be released on April 20th. Teacher candidates can apply online from April 20th to May 15th. The exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) format from June 6th to July 6th. Complete information related to the Mega DSC-2025 examination i.e. relevant GEOs, details of teaching posts, examination schedule, syllabus, notification, help desk details will be made available from 10 am on 20.04.2025. information related to other matters will be made available on the School Education Department website,” the department said in a press release.

AP DSC 2025: How to apply for mega DSC 2025 when the process begins

  1. Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in
  2. Open the application page.
  3. If you are asked to pay the exam fee first, make the payment.
  4. Now, log in to your account and fill out the application form.
  5. Upload the required documents.
  6. Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

Also read: Incredible story of Archisman: From surviving road accident 3 days before session 1 to becoming JEE topper in session 2

Before applying for this recruitment, candidates are advised to carefully read the notification and make sure that they are eligible to apply. They should also keep the documents mentioned in the notification (as per the specified size and format) ready.

For more information, they can visit the official website.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC notification today at apdsc.apcfss.in, check exam dates, vacancy details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On