AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC notification today at apdsc.apcfss.in, check exam dates, vacancy details

AP DSC 2025: The Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh will release the AP DSC (mega DSC) recruitment notification and start the registration process today, April 20. AP DSC 2025: Mega DSC notification today at apdsc.apcfss.in(Official website, screenshot)

The AP DSC notification will be released at apdsc.apcfss.in, and application forms will be available on the same website.

This year, the AP DSC recruitment process will be to fill 16,347 teacher vacancies in the state.

Also read: AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: IPASE May exam dates released, check here

The notification will be released at 10 am.

The application process will close on Mat 15 and the computer-based examination will be held between June 6 and July 6.

“Mega DSC-2025 notification will be released on April 20th. Teacher candidates can apply online from April 20th to May 15th. The exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) format from June 6th to July 6th. Complete information related to the Mega DSC-2025 examination i.e. relevant GEOs, details of teaching posts, examination schedule, syllabus, notification, help desk details will be made available from 10 am on 20.04.2025. information related to other matters will be made available on the School Education Department website,” the department said in a press release.

AP DSC 2025: How to apply for mega DSC 2025 when the process begins

Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in Open the application page. If you are asked to pay the exam fee first, make the payment. Now, log in to your account and fill out the application form. Upload the required documents. Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

Also read: Incredible story of Archisman: From surviving road accident 3 days before session 1 to becoming JEE topper in session 2

Before applying for this recruitment, candidates are advised to carefully read the notification and make sure that they are eligible to apply. They should also keep the documents mentioned in the notification (as per the specified size and format) ready.

For more information, they can visit the official website.