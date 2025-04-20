AIIMS NORCET 8 result for stage 1 out, link to check roll number-wise results at aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) stage 1 results. Candidates can check their results using the link given at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 8 result for stage 1 announced at aiimsexams.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The AIIMS NORCET stage 1 exam was conducted on April 12.

Roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted based on the performance in the NORCET 8 stage 1 exam and applicable clause have been published in the result notification. They are provisionally eligible to appear for the NORCET 8 stage 2 exam.

The AIIMS NORCET stage 2 exam will be held on May 2.

AIIMS informed that a total of 72,462 candidates were allotted for the examination, of whom 68,074 candidates appeared and 38,173 qualified as per the scheme. The AIIMS has called 11,472 candidates for the stage 2 examination.

Here is the direct link to check AIIMS NORCET 8 stage 1 result (roll number-wise)

AIIMS has also announced the cut-off percentiles for different categories.

AIIMS NORCET 8 stage 1 cut-off marks

AIIMS NORCET 8 stage 1 cut-off marks

S. No. Category Cut off percentile PWBD Cut off percentile 1 UR 93.5335077 45.3976555 2 EWS 78.2853953 47.7818257 3 OBC 83.1213092 40.7380204 4 SC 80.1392602 35.2381232 5 ST 73.6786438 44.6323119

All provisionally qualified candidates for stage 2 must make exam city choice in the portal through MyPage from April 20 to 22 (up to 5 PM), AIIMS said, adding that it reserves the right to allocate any examination centre irrespective of the choice of city made. The institute has asked candidates to remain prepared accordingly.

The institute further informed that the admit card for the second stage of NORCET 8 will be released on April 29 and status and city of examination will be informed one week before the test.