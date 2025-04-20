Menu Explore
AIIMS NORCET 8 result for stage 1 out, link to check roll number-wise results at aiimsexams.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2025 08:58 AM IST

AIIMS NORCET 8: Candidates can check stage 1 results using the link given at aiimsexams.ac.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 8) stage 1 results. Candidates can check their results using the link given at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 8 result for stage 1 announced at aiimsexams.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
AIIMS NORCET 8 result for stage 1 announced at aiimsexams.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The AIIMS NORCET stage 1 exam was conducted on April 12.

Roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted based on the performance in the NORCET 8 stage 1 exam and applicable clause have been published in the result notification. They are provisionally eligible to appear for the NORCET 8 stage 2 exam.

The AIIMS NORCET stage 2 exam will be held on May 2.

Also read: AIIMS Jodhpur Direct Recruitment 2025: Notification out for various posts

AIIMS informed that a total of 72,462 candidates were allotted for the examination, of whom 68,074 candidates appeared and 38,173 qualified as per the scheme. The AIIMS has called 11,472 candidates for the stage 2 examination.

Here is the direct link to check AIIMS NORCET 8 stage 1 result (roll number-wise)

AIIMS has also announced the cut-off percentiles for different categories.

AIIMS NORCET 8 stage 1 cut-off marks

S. No. CategoryCut off percentile PWBD Cut off percentile
1UR 93.5335077 45.3976555
2EWS 78.2853953 47.7818257
3OBC 83.1213092 40.7380204
4SC 80.139260235.2381232
5ST73.6786438 44.6323119

All provisionally qualified candidates for stage 2 must make exam city choice in the portal through MyPage from April 20 to 22 (up to 5 PM), AIIMS said, adding that it reserves the right to allocate any examination centre irrespective of the choice of city made. The institute has asked candidates to remain prepared accordingly.

The institute further informed that the admit card for the second stage of NORCET 8 will be released on April 29 and status and city of examination will be informed one week before the test.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS NORCET 8 result for stage 1 out, link to check roll number-wise results at aiimsexams.ac.in
