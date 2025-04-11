All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS will conduct the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8 on April 12, 2025. AIIMS NORCET 8 Exam tomorrow: Check timings, exam pattern and qualifying marks

Candidates who are appearing for the Stage 1 examination scheduled tomorrow, must read the necessary guidelines before the exam.

NORCET 8 Exam Timings

The reporting time for the AIIMS NORCET exam is 6:30 AM; entry inside the hall will start at 7:00 AM and will be allowed until 8:30 AM. The exam starts at 9:00 AM and will end at 10:30 AM. No late entries will be allowed at the centre. Candidates are advised to arrive early for quick biometric processing and verification.

NORCET 8 Exam Pattern

NORCET examination will be conducted in two successive stages as described below :

Stage I: NORCET Preliminary Stage: The preliminary stage is a qualifying examination where a candidate who qualifies for the test will be allowed to appear in Stage II. The duration of the examination shall be 90 minutes, a total of 100 MCQs of 100 marks with four alternatives for each question will be there. (20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude & 80 MCQs related to the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught at the essential qualification level). The paper also includes negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer while the question paper will be divided in 5 sections each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 questions.

Qualifying Marks

The qualifying marks in the Stage I: NORCET Preliminary Examination will be 50 percentiles for UR/EWS, 45 percentile for OBC and 40 percentile for SC & ST. For PWBD, an additional 5 percentile relaxation will be given irrespective of the category. Accordingly, qualifying marks for PWBD will be as follows UR/EWS-PWBD-45 percentile, OBC-PWBD-40 percentile and SC/ST-PWBD-35 percentile).

Candidates are advised to arrive early at the examination centre for hassle free entry,and must carry their original admit card with a clear photograph along with their original photo identity card.