AIIMS NORCET 8 Exam tomorrow: Check timings, exam pattern and qualifying marks
AIIMS NORCET 8 Exam will be held tomorrow, April 12, 2025. Check timings of the exam, exam pattern and qualifying marks here.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS will conduct the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8 on April 12, 2025.
Candidates who are appearing for the Stage 1 examination scheduled tomorrow, must read the necessary guidelines before the exam.
NORCET 8 Exam Timings
The reporting time for the AIIMS NORCET exam is 6:30 AM; entry inside the hall will start at 7:00 AM and will be allowed until 8:30 AM. The exam starts at 9:00 AM and will end at 10:30 AM. No late entries will be allowed at the centre. Candidates are advised to arrive early for quick biometric processing and verification.
NORCET 8 Exam Pattern
NORCET examination will be conducted in two successive stages as described below :
Stage I: NORCET Preliminary Stage: The preliminary stage is a qualifying examination where a candidate who qualifies for the test will be allowed to appear in Stage II. The duration of the examination shall be 90 minutes, a total of 100 MCQs of 100 marks with four alternatives for each question will be there. (20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude & 80 MCQs related to the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught at the essential qualification level). The paper also includes negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer while the question paper will be divided in 5 sections each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 questions.
Qualifying Marks
The qualifying marks in the Stage I: NORCET Preliminary Examination will be 50 percentiles for UR/EWS, 45 percentile for OBC and 40 percentile for SC & ST. For PWBD, an additional 5 percentile relaxation will be given irrespective of the category. Accordingly, qualifying marks for PWBD will be as follows UR/EWS-PWBD-45 percentile, OBC-PWBD-40 percentile and SC/ST-PWBD-35 percentile).
Candidates are advised to arrive early at the examination centre for hassle free entry,and must carry their original admit card with a clear photograph along with their original photo identity card.