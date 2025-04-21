AP SSC 10th Results 2025 Date: Results on April 23, says official

AP SSC 10th Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the SSC or Class 10th public examination results on April 23, a board official told HT Education. AP SSC 10th Results 2025 Date: Results on April 23 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The detailed notification of the result date and time is expected to be released soon.

Once results are announced, students can check their online marks memos by entering their login credentials at bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC or 10th results will be hosted on the HT portal as well. Students can register for the AP SSC results on the HT portal to get an alert on their phones when the result is available.

AP SSC result 2025 on HT portal

To pass the BSEAB 10th examination, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks. Those who couldn’t pass will have the option of appearing for the Supplementary examination. Details about the supplementary exam will be announced after the SSC March exam results.

The BSEAP conducted the AP SSC or class 10th public examinations from March 17, 2025 to March 31, 2025. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies paper. The exam was conducted in Morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on most days. This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination.

How to check AP SSC or Class 10th results

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. Click on the SSC Public Examination- March 2025 Results link. Enter the login details. Submit and view the result. Download and keep it saved for future reference.

The overall passing percentage of AP SSC was 86.69 per cent in 2024. The girls performed better, with 89.17 per cent pass rate, compared to the boys' pass rate of 84.32 per cent. A total of 6,16,615 students appeared for the SSC exam last year.