UP Board Result 2025 Live: Steps to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results when out
UP Board Result 2025 Live: The result of the Class 10th and 12th board exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announced on the official websites. The date and time for the announcement of the result have not yet been confirmed. When announced, students can check the UPMSP or UP board 10th, 12th results at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. ...Read More
Hindustan Times will also host the results. Students can use the link below to register for the result on HT portal.
UPMSP UP board result 2025: Register for 10th, 12th results on HT portal
The benefit of registering on the HT portal is that students will get alert on phone and email when the result is available.
Talking about last year, UPMSP declared the UP board 10th, 12th results on April 20. The board also announced the class-wise number of students who appeared and passed the exam, the pass percentage, gender-wise result and names of top 10 rank holders in Class 10 and 12.
This year, the board exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 and evaluation was done from March 19 to April 2. Board exams were held at 8,140 centres and evaluation was done at 261 centres.
Steps to check UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th results 2025?
Open the board's website, upmsp.edu.in
Click on the results tab.
Open the Class 10th (High School) or Class 12th (Intermediate) result link.
Enter your roll number and any other required information.
Submit and check your result.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: How to check 10th, 12th results
Open the board's website, upmsp.edu.in
Click on the results tab.
Open the Class 10th (High School) or Class 12th (Intermediate) result link.
Enter your roll number and any other required information.
Submit and check your result.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: About the evaluation process
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Around 1.5 lakh evaluators were deployed to assess the answer sheets of 51,37,233 students of 10th and 12th classes.
Each examiner was assigned not more than 50 high school answer sheets per day, totalling up to 700 over the entire evaluation period.
For arts subjects, the cap was set at 80 sheets per day.
For intermediate, examiners were permitted to evaluate up to 45 sheets daily, with a maximum of 600 overall. Evaluators were required to complete half their allotted sheets before lunch and the remaining half afterwards.
Additionally, answer sheets assessed by individual examiners were subject to random checks by experts.
(Inputs from Kenneth John in Prayagraj.)
UP Board Result 2025 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th exam, evaluation dates
UP Board Result 2025 Live: This year, the UPMSP conducted the 10th and 12th board exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres. Answer sheets were evaluated from March 19 to April 2 at 261 centres.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th result dates to be announced on official websites
UP Board Result 2025 Live: The UPMSP will share the UP board 10th, 12th results date and time on the official websites, upresults.nic.in.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: What was the pass percentage in Class 10th last year?
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Last year, the pass percentage of students in the UPMSP 10th result was 89.55 per cent. A total of 2947335 students registered for the exam, of whom 2749364 appeared and 2462026 passed.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: UPMSP 12th toppers last year and their marks
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Last year's UPMSP 12th toppers and marks are below-
Rank 1: SHUBHAM VERMA (489)
Rank 2: VISHU CHAUDHARY, KAJAL SINGH, RAJ VERMA, KASHISH MAURYA, CHARLI GUPTA, SUJATA PANDEY (488)
Rank 3: SHEETAL VERMA, KASHISH YADAV, AADITYA KUMAR YADAV, ANKSHA VISHVAKARMA, PALAK SINGH (487)
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Follow these steps to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results on official website
UP Board Result 2025 Live: These are the steps to check 10th, 12th UPMSP results on the official website after the announcement-
- Open the board website.
- On the left-hand bottom side, click on exam result.
- Open the 10th or 12th result page.
- Enter your roll number and submit.
- The result will be displayed on your screen. Check and download it.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Last year's top 3 rank holders in UPMSP 10th exam
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Last year's top 3 rank holders in the UPMSP 10th exam were-
Rank 1: Prachi Nigam (591 marks)
Rank 2: Deepika Sonkar (590)
Rank 3: Navika Singh, Swati Singh, Dipanshi Singh Sengar (588 marks)
UP Board Result 2025 Live: How to register on HT portal for UPMSP 10th, 12th results
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Register on the HT portal for UPMSP 10th, 12th results by following these steps-
- Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/
- Open the Uttar Pradesh board
- Open the Class 10 or Class 12 page
- Enter the requested information
- Submit
- When the result is available, an alert will be sent to registered numbers and emails.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Where to check marks when announced
UP Board Result 2025 Live: When announced, students can check the UPMSP results on the following websites-
- upresults.nic.in
- upmsp.edu.in
- HT portal- hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/up-board-result