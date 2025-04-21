UP Board Result 2025 Live: Steps to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results when out

UP Board Result 2025 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be announced on the board website and HT portal (HT Photo)

UP Board Result 2025 Live: The result of the Class 10th and 12th board exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announced on the official websites. The date and time for the announcement of the result have not yet been confirmed. When announced, students can check the UPMSP or UP board 10th, 12th results at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. ...Read More

Hindustan Times will also host the results. Students can use the link below to register for the result on HT portal.

UPMSP UP board result 2025: Register for 10th, 12th results on HT portal

The benefit of registering on the HT portal is that students will get alert on phone and email when the result is available.

Talking about last year, UPMSP declared the UP board 10th, 12th results on April 20. The board also announced the class-wise number of students who appeared and passed the exam, the pass percentage, gender-wise result and names of top 10 rank holders in Class 10 and 12.

This year, the board exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 and evaluation was done from March 19 to April 2. Board exams were held at 8,140 centres and evaluation was done at 261 centres.

Steps to check UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th results 2025?

Open the board's website, upmsp.edu.in

Click on the results tab.

Open the Class 10th (High School) or Class 12th (Intermediate) result link.

Enter your roll number and any other required information.

Submit and check your result.