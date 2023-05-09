pdaTelangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declare TS Inter Results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Class 12 examination for 1st and 2nd year can check the results through the official site of TSBIE. Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates

TS Inter Results 2023 on HT Portal: How to check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result

Apart from the official website, the TS Inter Results 2023 can also be checked on HT Portal Education Page. The link for first and second year is given below.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.

A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.

Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.

Click on Telangana board result link and enter the required login credentials.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results for Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will also be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.