TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check TSBIE IPASE results when out

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has not yet released TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the TSBIE IPASE 1st and 2nd year examination can check the results through the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in.

The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May/June 2025 for 1st or 2nd year commenced on May 22 and concluded on May 30.

The exams were conducted in two shifts: 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

The theory supplementary exams was started with Language Paper I on May 22 and concluded with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 30, 2025.

