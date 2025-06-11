TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check TSBIE IPASE results when out
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: TSBIE IPASE 1st, 2nd year results releasing on results.cgg.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has not yet released TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the TSBIE IPASE 1st and 2nd year examination can check the results through the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in....Read More
The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May/June 2025 for 1st or 2nd year commenced on May 22 and concluded on May 30.
The exams were conducted in two shifts: 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).
The theory supplementary exams was started with Language Paper I on May 22 and concluded with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 30, 2025.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Websites to check results
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for the 1st year supplementary exam and 2nd year supplementary exam can check the results on the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter supplementary results can also be checked on third party result websites.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?
1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: About papers
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Shift details
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Check exam dates
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 News Live: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has not yet released TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025. The date and time of announcement of results have not been shared yet.