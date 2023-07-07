Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will release TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on July 7, 2023. The Telangana Class 10 supply result will be announced at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 supplementary deamination can check their results on the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live Updates

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 releasing today at bse.telangana.gov.in(HT)

The results can also be checked at results.bse.telangana.gov.in, resuts.bsetelangana.org. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 22, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Candidates who could not qualify the final examination were eligible to appear for the exam.

Telangana SSC or Class 10 results were announced on May 10. This year the overall pass percentage is 86.60 percent. The girl's pass percentage is 88.53 percent and the boys' pass percentage is 84.68 percent.

