TS Telangana Inter 1st year results 2025 out, direct link to check TSBIE marks here

TS Inter Results 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE or TSBIE) has declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results for 1st year students. Students can check the TS Inter results and download their marks memos from the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The board has also announced the TS Inter 2nd year results. TS Inter results 2025 live updates TSBIE has announced TS Inter results. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Apart from the official website, TS Inter results will also be available on the HT Portal. Students can use the lnk given below to check it.

TSBIE conducted the TS Inter 1st year theory exams from March 5 to 24 and the second-year theory exams from March 6 to 25. Papers were held from 9 A.M. to 12 noon.

The first and second year exams started with the second language papers I and II and ended with the modern language papers I and II, respectively.

How to check TS Inter 1st year results?

Go to the board’s official website. Open the IPE March 2025 result for 1st year. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result online.

Students who did not do well in the IPE March examination should know that they will have another chance to pass 1st year through the supplementary examination. The board will share details about the supplementary examination soon.