TSBIE to announce TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 today

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results 2023 for first and second year students today, May 9. Students can check their board exam results at or after 11 am. TS Inter result 2023 live updates.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 today(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Official websites for TS Inter results are: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and examresuts.ts.nic.in. TS Inter results will also be available on hindustantimes.com

TS Inter 1st year result 2023 on HT Portal

TS IPE 2nd year result 2023 on HT Portal

Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. Students can check their results using roll numbers/hall ticket numbers. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for TS Inter examination this year. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

· Click on Telangana TS Inter Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS Inter Exams 2023 was conducted in March- April 2023. The TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to