Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 today. Candidates who have appeared for UPMSP High School and Intermediate examination can check their results on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The result link will also be available on upresults.nic.in. UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: How to check UPMSP result at upresults.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results will also be available on HT Portal education page. The link will be activated once the results are declared.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: How to check UPMSP result

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of UPMSP results at upresults.nic.in.

· Click on UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, 58,85,745 candidates had registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students. The Class 10, 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12.

The evaluation work of answer sheets started at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state from March 18 and concluded on April 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON