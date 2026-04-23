UP Board 10th Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10 results declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here
UP Board 10th Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10 results declared. The direct link to check results is given here.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 10th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of UP Results at upresults.nic.in. UP Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates
The UP Board Class 10 exam was held from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state. A total of 27,61,696 candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination across the state.
The Board conducted a press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, gender wise performance, toppers and other details will be released.
Direct link to check UP Board 10th Result 2026
UP Board 10th Result 2026: How to check
All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in.{{/usCountry}}
1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in.{{/usCountry}}
2. Click on UP Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.{{/usCountry}}
2. Click on UP Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.{{/usCountry}}
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.{{/usCountry}}
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.{{/usCountry}}
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.{{/usCountry}}
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.{{/usCountry}}
5. Check the result and download the page.{{/usCountry}}
5. Check the result and download the page.{{/usCountry}}
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.{{/usCountry}}
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.{{/usCountry}}
On April 25, the UPMSP 10th, 12th results were announced. The exams was held at 8140 centres from 24 February to 12 March 2025. The overall pass percentage is 90.11 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.{{/usCountry}}
On April 25, the UPMSP 10th, 12th results were announced. The exams was held at 8140 centres from 24 February to 12 March 2025. The overall pass percentage is 90.11 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.{{/usCountry}}