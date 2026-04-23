UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th results releasing today at upresults.nic.in

This year, the UP Board exam for Class 10, 12 commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12, 2026. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state. A total of 53,37,778 students had registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students.

The Board will announce the Class 10, 12 results via press conference. The press conference will be held at the Board office. Along with the Class 10, 12 results, the pass percentage, district wise details, gender wise pass percentage, toppers and other details will be shared.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.