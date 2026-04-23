UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th results releasing today at upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be announced tomorrow, April 23 at 4 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP Board Result 2026 on April 23, 2026. The UPMSP 10th and 12th results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 examinations can check the results through the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in....Read More
This year, the UP Board exam for Class 10, 12 commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12, 2026. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state. A total of 53,37,778 students had registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students.
The Board will announce the Class 10, 12 results via press conference. The press conference will be held at the Board office. Along with the Class 10, 12 results, the pass percentage, district wise details, gender wise pass percentage, toppers and other details will be shared.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10, 12 pass percentage of 2025
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, the UPMSP 10th, 12th results were announced on April 25. The exams was held at 8140 centres from 24 February to 12 March 2025. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 90.11 percent and Class 12 is 81.15 percent.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Official website
upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to check marks?
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on UP Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Result to be announced via press conference
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Board will announce the Class 10, 12 results via press conference. The press conference will be held at the Board office. Along with the Class 10, 12 results, the pass percentage, district wise details, gender wise pass percentage, toppers and other details will be shared.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Number of students registered
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: A total of 53,37,778 students had registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Exam held in 8k centres
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Check Class 10, 12 exam dates
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: This year, the UP Board exam for Class 10, 12 commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12, 2026.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 10, 12 results?
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 examinations can check the results through the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UP Board Result 2026 Date: April 23
UP Board Result 2026 Time: 4 pm