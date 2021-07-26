UP Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP class12th intermediate result soon
- UP Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP class12th intermediate result is expected soon. The result will be released on the official website, upresults.nic.in.
UP board 12th result 2021 are expected to be declared soon at the official website upresults.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result date on its portal. In June, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the UP board class 12th result will be declared in July and had asked higher education institutes to conduct the admission process in a fair and transparent manner. In UP, board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
CBSE class 12 students in the state would also receive their result today. The result will be released on cbsresults.nic.in.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 12:58 PM
UP Board 12th exam 2022 to be held in March
UP board class 12 exam 2022 will be held in March, state education minister has said. Students will be assessed on monthly basis, apart from three internal assessments, half yearly and annual terminal examinations and the marks will be uploaded on the website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.
The pre board exams will be conducted between first to third week of February, students have been informed.
-
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 12:51 PM
UP board class 12th result: Know how marks will be calculated
For UP board intermediate (class 12) students, 50% marks obtained in class 10, then 40% in class 11 and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12 will be considered for evaluation.
-
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 12:37 PM
UP board result 2021 class 12 topper list won't be released this year
As the marks of class 12 students have been prepared in a different way under special circumstances created by COVID-19, there will be no merit list.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced this earlier this year.
-
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 12:18 PM
UP board 12th result 2021: 29,94,312 to receive marksheet
A total number of 29,94,312 students, the highest number of class 12 students among state boards, will receive their class 12 board exam marks.
The exact date and time of the result has not been released yet.