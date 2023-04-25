UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Intermediate result soon at upresults.nic.in
- UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: Up Intermediate result today April 25 at 1: 30 pm. Follow for updates.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Intermediate or class 12th result today April 25 at 1: 30 pm. The UP Board class 12th results will be available on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board High School or class 10th results will also be released today.
Apart from the official websites the UP Board result will be hosted on the Hindustan Times portal.
Here's the direct link to check the result
The UP board conducted class 12th exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4.
UP Board results 2023 Live updates for Class 10, 12 can be checked here
This year, 58,85,745 applicants have registered for the high school and intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students. A total of 2,22,618 class 12th students did not show up for the tests.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 12:54 PM
UPMSP Result 2023: 27,69,258 students registered for class 12
This year a total of 27,69,258 students have registered for the UPMSP Intermediate or class 12th examination.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 12:51 PM
upmspresults.up.nic.in results 2023: Who will announce the results
Dibyakant Shukla, secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 12:49 PM
UP Board 12th Result 2023: Results at 1: 30 pm
UP Board will announce the class 12th results at 1: 30 pm. Stay tuned for updates.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 12:37 PM
12th class result 2023 check online up board
12th class result 2023 can be checked on the official websites and HT Portal after 1.30 pm. The press conference to announce the results will be begin in an hour.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 12:28 PM
UP board class 12 result 2023: How to download 12th marksheet UP Board?
Visit the official sites- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in
Click on the exam result link for Class 12 results 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.
Submit and view UP board result 2023 marksheet.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 12:22 PM
UP board Intermediate result 2023: List of websites
Ht Portal education page
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 12:15 PM
upmspresults.up.nic.in 12th result: Number of candidates
This year, 58,85,745 applicants have registered for the high school and intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 12:08 PM
UP board result 2023 12th: When results will be out
UP board result 2023 12th will be announced shortly. The press conference will begin at 1.30 pm and then the results will be declared.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 12:04 PM
UP Board results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website upresults.nic.in
Look for the result link
Key in your login details
Your UP board result will appear on the screen.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 11:53 AM
UP Board Results 2023 at HT Portal: How to check
Visit the official site of HT Portal at hindustantimes.com.
Click on Education page from the left side of the page search bar.
A new page will open where candidates can click on board exam page link.
Click on UP Board result page available on the website.
Now, Class 10 or Class 12 result links will be displayed.
Press the required link and fill in the details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 11:37 AM
UP Board class 12th result 2023: Result at 1: 30 pm
UP Board class 10th and 12th exam results today, April 25.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 11:35 AM
UP Board Intermediate Result 2023: 27, 69,258 candidates registered for exam
A total of 27,69,258 students, had registered for the class 12th examination of which 2,22,618 class 12 students didn't appear for the examination.
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 11:31 AM
UP Intermediate Result 2023: Where to check result
upresults.nic.in
upmsp.edu.in
hindustantimes.com
-
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 11:30 AM
UP Board result 2023: Intermediate result today
UP Board intermediate or class 12th examination 2023 results will be declared on Tuesday, April 25 at 1.30 pm.