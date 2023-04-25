UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Intermediate result soon at upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Intermediate or class 12th result today April 25 at 1: 30 pm. The UP Board class 12th results will be available on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board High School or class 10th results will also be released today.

Apart from the official websites the UP Board result will be hosted on the Hindustan Times portal.

Here's the direct link to check the result

The UP board conducted class 12th exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4.

UP Board results 2023 Live updates for Class 10, 12 can be checked here

This year, 58,85,745 applicants have registered for the high school and intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students. A total of 2,22,618 class 12th students did not show up for the tests.