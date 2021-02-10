UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams to begin on April 24

The UP Board of Intermediate and High School Education will hold high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination-2021 from April 24, with the high school examination ending on May 10 and intermediate on May 12, said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma while announcing the date sheet on Wednesday.

Sharma, who is also the UP secondary education minister, said the high school examination will end in 12 working days and intermediate in 15 days. Last year also the said examination was completed in exactly the same time span.

Students may fetch a detailed date sheet for the exams on the official website of the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

This year in high school exam, a total of 29,94,312 examinees, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, will appear. For intermediate exam, a total of 26,09,501 examinees, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls, will take part in the examination.

Sharma said 56,03,813 examinees, comprising 31,47,793 boys and 24,56,020 girls, have registered for high school and intermediate examinations.

The number of candidates appearing for the exam is slightly less than last year. In 2020, a total of 56,10,819 students had registered for the exams-- 30,24,480 for high school and 25,86,339 for intermediate exam.

The first exam of high school will be of Elementary Hindi and for intermediate General Hindi. The last paper of high school will be Mathematics on May 10. For intermediate, it will be Civics scheduled on May 12, according to the date sheet.

Last year, the UP board exams began on February 18 and concluded in the first week of March, much before the lockdown. This year the exam is delayed by nearly two months because of COVID-19 pandemic as schools remained closed for months. The classes for 9 to 12 began in October, 2020.

Sharma said students have sufficient time to prepare for the exams. He urged students to get ready for the exams with a positive frame of mind.