UP board class 12 exams 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 situation

The UP government on Thursday announced cancellation of state board class 12 or intermediate examinations, which is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

UP board class 12 exams were earlier postponed till second week of July due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The examination conducting body had already cancelled class 10 or high school examinations.

The decision to this effect was taken at a higher level meeting attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, additional chief secretary secondary education, Aradhana Shukla in Lucknow on Thursday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to announce that wirh prime minister inspiration, UP government decided that in the current academic session, the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will not conduct the board examination of class 10 and 12.

Addressing the media, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said, "Taking inspiration from prime minister Narendra Modi's decision to scrap CBSE class 12 examination, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad also decided to cancel class 12 intermediate examinations keeping in mind the safety of students. Thus for the first the world's biggest board will not conduct both class 10 and 12 board exams this year. The officials will work out modalities how to pass students."

There are nearly 5.6 million students registered to appear in class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams. Of these nearly 3 million students were to appear in class 10 and 2.6 millions in class 12 examination of the UP board which is described as the world's biggest board.

The central government on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board examination in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hours later, the CISCE also cancelled ISC class 12 examination.

There were enough indications that UP board will take similar decision when CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma had welcomed PM's decision of scrapping class 12 examination in the larger interest of the students.