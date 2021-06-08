Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Exam 2021: How to give grades to class 10, 12? Meet explores options
board exams

UP Board Exam 2021: How to give grades to class 10, 12? Meet explores options

The secondary education department held a crucial meeting of officials at the district level via video conferencing on Monday to work out the modalities and formula on the basis of which marks will be awarded to UP Board’s class 10 and 12 students.
By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla chairing video conferencing with principals of government, aided, private schools to gather suggestions as how to promote 56 lakh class 10, 12 students without exams.

The secondary education department held a crucial meeting of officials at the district level via video conferencing on Monday to work out the modalities and formula on the basis of which marks will be awarded to UP Board’s class 10 and 12 students.

This year, the UP board’s class 10, 12 examinations were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla on Monday said a number of suggestions were put forth by principals of government, aided and private schools and district level officials. No final decision has been taken as officials are still getting suggestions.

One of the suggestions that emerged was for class 12. Under it, the final marks should be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by the students in half yearly and annual examination of class 11 along with class 12 pre board exams.

To assess the marks of class 10 students, it was proposed to consider the final exam marks of class 9th and pre board exam marks of class 10 on the suggestion of one Jawahar Singh Rathore, principal, Sarvoday Inter College, Fatehpur.

The secondary education department is taking suggestions from all stakeholders before it finalises modalities to pass students, an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board exam latest news upmsp up board examinations board exams 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Hospital staff go beyond duties, groom Covid patients at Ganjam, Odisha

Paleontologists unearth one of the largest new species of dinosaur in Australia

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP