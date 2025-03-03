UP Board Exam 2025 Live: UPMSP Class 12th Biology, Mathematics, Class 10th Sanskrit exams today

UP Board Exam 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is conducting Biology and Mathematics papers for Class 12 students in the first shift today, March 3. Class 10 students are appearing for the Sanskrit paper during the same shift. The first shift started at 8:30 am and will continue till 11:45 pm. ...Read More

This year, a total of 54,37,233 students are eligible to appear for the UP board exam, which is being held at 8140 centres in the state.

To assist students and help them dealing with exam anxiety, UPMSP has set up a helpdesk that remains active between 10 am and 6 pm. Students can call toll-free helpline numbers 18001806607 and 18001806608. The helpline numbers of UP Board headquarters are 18001805310 and 18001805312.

Special numbers are also available at regional offices of the board- Meerut: 9454457256, Bareilly: 9411515423, Prayagraj: 9793908133, Varanasi: 9415810708 and Gorakhpur: 6394717234. Examinees can also contact the board through WhatsApp at 9250758324.

