UP Board Result 2021 Class 10 Date and Time: UPMSP 10th result on July 31

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board result 2021 class 10 Date and Time. The Class 10 result will be announced by the Board on July 31, 2021. The time has not been updated by the Board yet. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 exam can check the result on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state. The state government cancelled the Class 10 exams due to the rise in the second wave of COVID19 across the country. The Board later released the assessment criteria for Class 10. As per the assessment criteria, the final marks will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

This year the UP Board Result will be decided without conducting exams. Until last year the Board conducted the press conference to announce the result. This year, however, the Board has not released any official update on whether the press conference will be conducted or not.

Last year, UP Class 10 Board exam result was announced on June 27, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 83 percent.