Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Result 2021 Class 10 Date and Time: UPMSP 10th result on July 31
board exams

UP Board Result 2021 Class 10 Date and Time: UPMSP 10th result on July 31

UP Board Result 2021 Class 10 Date and Time has been announced. The Class 10 result will be declared by UPMSP on July 31, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:49 AM IST
UP Board Result 2021 Class 10 Date and Time: UPMSP 10th result on July 15(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board result 2021 class 10 Date and Time. The Class 10 result will be announced by the Board on July 31, 2021. The time has not been updated by the Board yet. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 exam can check the result on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state. The state government cancelled the Class 10 exams due to the rise in the second wave of COVID19 across the country. The Board later released the assessment criteria for Class 10. As per the assessment criteria, the final marks will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

This year the UP Board Result will be decided without conducting exams. Until last year the Board conducted the press conference to announce the result. This year, however, the Board has not released any official update on whether the press conference will be conducted or not.

Last year, UP Class 10 Board exam result was announced on June 27, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 83 percent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upmsp up board result board exam result
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP