UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP class 10, 12 results today
- Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 10th and 12th result today. The UP 10th, 12th result will be released at 3.30 pm, an official statement has said. UP result 2021 will be available at upresults.nic.in
The UP result 2021 will be the first board result in the state. CBSE class 12 students in the state have already received their result on July 30. CBSE class 10 students in the state will receive their result next week.
This year the UP results have been prepared in a non-traditional manner following an alternative assessment policy as board exams could not be held this year due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.
UP 10th result 2021 will be available on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
UP 12th result 2021 will be available on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
Students will be required to have their roll numbers in hand to check the UP result 2021.
JUL 31, 2021 11:24 AM IST
UP board 10th, 12th result 2021 to be checked online only
To ensure the safety of students, schools and colleges have remained closed since March 2020.
This year, schools may not release the result on their notice board. Students should check the result on their mobile phones instead of going to cyber cafes or other places.
JUL 31, 2021 10:46 AM IST
UP Board 10th result 2021 today, CBSE 10th result soon
UP board 10th result 2021 will be released today. Students who are studying in schools affiliated to CBSE and were supposed to appear for board exams but could not appear due to COVID-19 pandemic would get the result by next week. CBSE 12th result was announced on July 30 in which 99.37% students have passed.
JUL 31, 2021 10:43 AM IST
UP board result 2021: No rechecking, special exam likely to be held
For this year it is not clear whether the board will allow candidates to recheck as per old procedure or else it will give a different option to candidates to improve their marks.
It is likely that the Board will conduct a special exam for those who are not satisfied with their board exam marks. An announcement regarding the special exam will be announced in the press conference.
JUL 31, 2021 10:26 AM IST
UP board result 2021 class 10th, 12th: Know how to create an account in DigiLocker
Click on https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f
Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
Specify your gender
Enter your mobile number
Set a 6 digit security PIN
Enter your email ID
Enter your Aadhaar number
Submit the details
JUL 31, 2021 10:15 AM IST
UP board result 2021: Know about DigiLocker
UP board result for class 10, 12 will be available on DigiLocker. The DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. It aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.
JUL 31, 2021 09:50 AM IST
UP board result: 74.63% had passed in class 12 last year
Last year, in the UP board 12th result the total pass percentage was 74.63 in which the girls pass percentage was 81.96 per cent and the boys pass percentage was 68.88 per cent. Girls pass percentage remained high by 13.06%.
The UP board 12th result was released on June 27.
JUL 31, 2021 09:49 AM IST
UP board result: 83% had passed in class 10 last year
In 2020, in the UP board 10th result the overall pass percentage was 83%. A total of 30,24,632 candidates had registered for the UP 10th Board examinations.
The exam result was released on June 27.
JUL 31, 2021 09:15 AM IST
UP board 12th result: Know how marks have been calculated
For UP board intermediate students, 50% marks obtained in class 10, then 40% in class 11 and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12 will be considered for evaluation.
JUL 31, 2021 09:14 AM IST
UP board class 10th result: Know how evaluation has been done
As per the alternative assessment criteria, the final marks of Class 10 board exams will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10.
JUL 31, 2021 08:45 AM IST
UP board 2021 class 12 roll number finder details
UP board class 12 roll numbers are available on the official website of the UPMSP.
Students can login to the roll number finder website and download the roll number which is very essential to check class 12 board result.
UP board result 2021 class 12 roll number finder link
https://upmsp.edu.in/SearchRollNumberHighSchool.aspx
JUL 31, 2021 08:43 AM IST
UP board result 2021 class 10 roll number finder details
UP board result 2021 class 10 roll number finder link
https://upmsp.edu.in/SearchRollNumberHighSchool.aspx
JUL 31, 2021 08:38 AM IST
UP board result 2021 for both class 10, 12 on the same day
Like the previous year, the UP board will release class 10, 12 results on the same day. Last year also the UP board 10th result, UP board 12th result came on the same day, June 27.
Students can check the result at upresults.nic.in.
JUL 31, 2021 08:37 AM IST
UP board 12th result 2021: 29,94,312 to receive class 12 marks today
A total number of 29,94,312 students, the highest number of class 12 students among state boards, will receive their class 12 board exam marks. The UP board result will be available for both class 10, 12 at 3.30 pm.
JUL 31, 2021 08:35 AM IST
UP board 10th result 2021: 26,09,501 to receive high school result this year
As per the data given by the UPMSP, a total of 26,09,501 students would receive UP board high school result this year. The result will be available at upresults.nic.in. So far the board has not released the exact date and time of the result.
JUL 31, 2021 08:31 AM IST
UP 12th result 2021: Know how to check
Students can check the UP 12th result 2021 from the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The UP board 12th result 2021 can be checked using the following steps:
Go to the official websites mentioned above
Click on the UP board 12th result 2021 link
Enter the roll number
Enter the date of birth
Enter any other details asked
Submit the details
Download the UP 12th result 2021 copy
JUL 31, 2021 08:31 AM IST
UP board 10th result 2021: Know how to check
Students can check the UP board result 2021 from the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The UP board 10th result 2021 can be checked using the following steps:
Go to the official websites mentioned above
Click on the UP 10th result 2021 link
Enter the roll number
Enter the date of birth
Enter any other details asked
Submit the details
Download the UP 10th result 2021 copy
JUL 31, 2021 08:26 AM IST
UP 10th, 12th result 2021 date, time confirmed
The UPMSP has confirmed the UP 10th, 12th result 2021 date and time. The UP results 2021 will be released at 3.30 pm today at upresults.nic.in.
Students can log in to the result portal using their roll number and date of birth.
