UP Board Result 2023 date & time: UP 10th, 12th results tomorrow at upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Board will announce UP Board 10th, and12th Result 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate and High School examination can check their results on upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 releasing on April 25

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result will be announced at 1: 30 pm from the secondary Education Council Headquarters, Pryagraj.

UP Board conducted Class 10, and12 exams from February 16 onwards. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3 and the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The examination was conducted at 8,753 exam centres spread across 75 districts of the state.

The evaluation work of answer sheets started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state.

In 2022, UP Board Class 10,and 12 results were announced on June 18, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPMSP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}