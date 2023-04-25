Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams can check Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 results on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates

UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 results declared, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UP Board results was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board. The link to check the results are available on the official websites.

UP Board Result 2023: Steps to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results.

· Visit the official site of UPMSP results at upresults.nic.in.

· Click on UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10, 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12. The evaluation process was started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPMSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON